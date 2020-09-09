St. Louis County Sam Page to announce youth sports fall plan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Dr. Sam Page is scheduled to address whether high school sports will be allowed in St. Louis County this fall.

Currently, the St. Louis County Youth Sports Task Force has the county in phase two of returning to youth sports which started on August 10.

In phase two, high school sports teams have been allowed to begin pre-season practices. Phase two permits up to 20 athletes to be together at one time for high contact sports like football, volleyball, and soccer.

But games and scrimmages are not allowed in this phase for high contact sports. Players must wear masks anytime they are not engaged in vigorous physical activity and coaches to have to wear masks when they are not social distancing.

Low contact sports like golf and tennis are allowed to have intra-squad scrimmages during phase two.

Click here to read the full list of guidelines