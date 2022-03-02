St. Louis County executive signs updated transgender non-discrimination bill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI)–St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday signed into law an update to an existing non-discrimination statute that adds gender expression as a protected class for county employees, contractors and non-civil service employees.

Legislation sponsored by County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy passed late last month.

“There are times when we have to stop and make it clear where we stand and why we do what we do,” Page said before the bill signing. “To put it bluntly, we have members of our community who are under attack for being who they are,” he said, referring to a bill in the Missouri State Senate that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls or women’s sports among several current news stories referring to transgender rights.

The St. Louis County legislation passed by a 4-3 party-line vote.