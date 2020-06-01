St. Louis County Executive to address protests and COVID-19 during press conference

CLAYTON, Mo. – Today marks one week since the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. There have been protests across our county and in St. Louis for several days.



The protests downtown, in Clayton and in Ferguson have been a peaceful gathering of solidarity. But as the sun goes down things turn violent.

Ferguson Mayor James Knowles imposed a curfew at 8:00 pm Sunday. Protesters were still there after 9:00 pm. Some threw items at officers. One officer was hit by a rock.

Police declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly”. Officers ordered the group to leave. Someone threw a large firework at officers and one officer was injured.

Officers then used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police say there were also shots fired at officers. A police vehicle and some businesses were damaged. Officers made six arrests.

Every week we have been hearing from County Executive Sam Page about COVID-19 updates. Today we will hear from him but before talking about the virus he will address the protests.

