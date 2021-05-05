St. Louis County Executive to announce vaccination sites at places of worship

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is set to announce a new effort Wednesday morning to try and increase COVID-19 vaccinations in the area.

Page’s chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Page is going to ask places of worship and businesses to consider becoming vaccination sites in order to make administering the vaccine more convenient.

Moore explained that if those places can provide sites for vaccinations, then the county will provide the vaccine and people qualified to administer the shots. He said the county views this effort as a way to get deeper into the community and administer the COVID vaccine to more people who may not have gotten a shot yet for any number of reasons.

This comes just two days after Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that COVID capacity restrictions were being lifted in St. Louis City and County. There has been a general concern both here and elsewhere about the supply of COVID vaccines outpacing the demand for the shots.

Programs like this one are clearly an effort to try and keep vaccination numbers climbing as the St. Louis area continues to reopen with less COVID restrictions.

An application to become a vaccination site will be available online Wednesday.

FOX 2 will have live coverage of Page’s briefing both on-air and online. The briefing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.