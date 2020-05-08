St. Louis County Executive to reveal county’s re-opening plan today

ST. LOUIS – Friday we are scheduled to hear more from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on the specifics of the county’s re-opening plan. Many residents and business owners have been anxiously awaiting these details.

On Wednesday, Sam Page announced that May 18 was the target date to lift some restrictions and to let some businesses start re-opening. He says it is going to be a slow and methodical process

Page has been working closely with Mayor Lyda Krewson so the re-opening of the city and county are going to look very similar.

During Thursday’s video update krewson said not all businesses will be able to open on May 18 but bars and restaurants should expect to open. Hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors may not be able to open during the first phase.

According to Krewson once business can re-open they will still have to follow social distancing guidelines. People who serve the public will have to wear facemasks and can refuse to serve anyone who isn’t wearing a facemask.

Krewson says the city has some obstacles the county doesn’t because they have more large scale venues. She explains they are working with those venues like the arch, art museum and zoo on those re-opening plans.