St. Louis County executive vetoes bills limiting powers during the pandemic

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is vetoing bills 222 and 223. He says that he does not want the public’s health and safety to be jeopardized by politics.

The St. Louis County Council passed a pair of bills last week to limit the power of both the county executive and the health department. The first bill would force Page to explain his COVID-related decisions to the council. The second bill gives the council authority to extend any and all public health orders.

Page says that the bills would eliminate many of the public policies that have helped the area keep the pandemic at bay. He vowed to veto the bills shortly after they were passed.

Wearing a mask is working to stop the spread of COVID-19. Page says the bills would have eliminated the mask mandate, limit the health department’s authority to regulate crowd sizes, and quarantines.

“Public health decisions should be made by public health experts. They should not be political,” said Dr. Page in a press conference.

Democrat Rita Heard Days said Page is not telling the truth and she crossed party lines to make sure both bills passed. Councilwoman Days says Page is making assumptions on what the council would do. She says he should be working with them to collaborate and be more inclusive.

I will veto bills 222 and 223. They will not become law. My first priority is to protect the health and welfare of our residents and these bills undermine those efforts and jeopardize the safety of all of us. — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) October 19, 2020

Latest headlines: