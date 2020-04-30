St. Louis County expands contract tracing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Health professionals say every minute matters if we’re going to curb the curve of the coronavirus.

A big piece of that is tracing back the steps of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are informed that a person test positive, our contact tracers right now have been trained to call anyone that person may be in contact with, any name that they give us, any business that they gave us, we are calling them. We are making it clear that it’s very important to self Quarantine,” Sharon Gardner, St. Louis County‘s Department of Public Health, Director of Human Resources.

St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health is formalizing it’s tracer program with a 100 new hires who will be making $15 an hour. Their application process had only been open for two days when they received 800 applications.

Based on the CDC’s recommendation, trackers will contact anyone who has been exposed to the positive COVID patient up to 48 hours before the onset of their symptoms.

It’s a system health officials say is necessary before places like St. Louis County and the surrounding area which overwhelmingly have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Missouri can consider reopening.