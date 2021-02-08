St. Louis County expands COVID-19 vaccination sites

CLAYTON, Mo. – Acting Co-Health Director Spring Schmidt says that St. Louis County expanded their vaccination efforts last week. They now have five locations and expect to expand those efforts in the coming weeks.

The vaccination site locations now include the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, The St. Louis Community College’s Florissant campus, Fire districts in Affton, Eureka, and Mehlville. They were able to vaccinate around 5,100 people last week.

St. Louis County is working to make sure the most vulnerable residents are vaccinated. They expect to vaccinate 5,000 people per day as long as they have enough vaccine to do the job.

St. Louis County is not only vaccinating people who live there. The state of Missouri would like to vaccinate everyone who is eligible and the county is a part of that effort. People eligible for vaccine are people in Phase 1B. This includes people over the age of 65, medical workers, and first-responders.

The positivity rate of the virus is still troublesome at 8 or 9 percent. It is not going down as fast as health officials would like. The good news is that cases are going down.

None of the county’s vaccination sites offers a walk-up service. You can pre-register at STLCorona.com or call 314-615-2660 if you do not have access to the internet.

You should alos register with a local hospital system if possible. Only people who have preregistered will be contacted for an appointment.

