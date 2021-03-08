St. Louis County extends business curfew; relaxes other guidelines

News
Posted:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced five changes to the public health protocols for the county this morning. He said they come as COVID cases decline and the number of vaccinations increase.

Page said the changes will allow residents the ability to get out and about more safely. Here are the changes:

Business curfew: All businesses can stay open until midnight. Previously the curfew was at 11 P.M. This does not include carryout and delivery.

Indoor banquet and conference centers: These types of facilities are now allowed to have 25% capacity. Previously, the businesses were operating at a max of 50 people regardless of the venue’s size. The facilities will follow the same protocols as restaurants.

Outdoor event venues: These businesses will be allowed to have 50% capacity at venues as long as social distancing can be maintained. For venues with more than 500 people, a plan needs to be approved by St. Louis County.

Sporting venues: Venues with spectator seating can now submit a plan to St. Louis County. It must be approved by the health department before the plan can be put into place. The previous plan allowed for two spectators per player. Entertainment venues like casinos must continue to submit plans to the health department for approval.

Sam Page says bars are still limited to 50% capacity. There were no mention of capacity changes at restaurants or to the mask mandate.

