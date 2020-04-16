St. Louis County extends stay-at-home orders until mid-May

CLAYTON, Mo. – The stay-at-home orders will be extended to mid-May.

“Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May. We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Twitter.

St. Louis City has also extended its stay-at-home order. Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement Wednesday during a Facebook live broadcast. The decision on the new expiration date has not yet been made.

Dr. Alex Garza the head of the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Taskforce said the number of cases is projected to peak in the area on April 25. He said we have bent the curve of projected COVID-19 cases for the metro area but that doesn’t mean we can ease up on restrictions.

Since people have been taking preventative measures Garza said the health care system in St. Louis should be able to handle the peak.

He said when this started the number of cases in St. Louis was trending along the worst-case scenario line. Now we are seeing that we are getting away from that line, which is known as bending the curve.

Garza also said the task force expects around 71,000 people in the St. Louis area will have been infected by the end of April. That includes asymptomatic and mild cases that were never tested. That’s down from the first estimate of around 80,000.

There needs to be a clear and careful plan to lift restrictions. Garza said if there is not we could see a second and potentially deadlier wave of infections.