St. Louis County getting ready to ramp up coronavirus testing

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is stepping up its efforts to try and get as many Coronavirus tests as possible into our area quickly. That was among the topics covered Friday morning at a briefing by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

Dr. Page spoke inside the county courthouse in Clayton. He says the county is putting out a bid for tests today and hopes to hear back as soon as possible from suppliers about getting more testing materials into the county.

Page says testing is key in going forward and trying to make decisions about reopening the St. Louis County economy. He tells us at this point he isn’t certain if he will have the information he needs from testing to be able to make a decision by mid-May about relaxing social distancing guidelines.

Page says right now a few hundred tests a day are done around the St. Louis area. But he says we need to be able to do thousands of tests regularly to figure out what is going on with the virus at any point in time.

“We know that when we relax our social distancing we will see the infection numbers tick up. And we need to be able to have quick access to tests and have people know within a few hours whether or not they’re positive so that they can either go on with their day and go back to work or they can be isolated,” says Page.

Page tells us the county is looking to hire about 100 contact tracers to try and help find out information about people who come back positive for COVID-19. Included in that would be who those people had contact with.

Page those jobs will pay about $15 an hour and will be needed into next year. On other fronts, Page says talks are ongoing about plans to reopen county parks but nothing is finalized yet.

Officials say so far the county has spent about $400,000 battling COVID-19. But we’re told they have already committed to spending much more totaling more than $6.3 million.