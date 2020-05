ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The legal battle between a gym chain and St. Louis County is ratcheting up. This past week the House of Pain Gym opened it’s locations in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights in defiance of the county’s stay-at-home order.

The county sent a letter saying the gyms needed to close by 5:00 pm Sunday or face legal action. The gym stayed open past that deadline last night and they tell us they plan to open again this morning.