St. Louis County has new COVID vaccine appointment website

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has a new vaccine appointment site. You no longer have to pre-register to make an appointment.
Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment. The health department will no longer be emailing scheduling links.
There are 10 different locations where you can choose to make an appointment.
You can make an appointment at a St. Louis County location here.
St. Louis County residents can also get vaccinated at the FEMA event at the Dome at the America’s Center. That event is running until June 1.