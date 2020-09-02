St. Louis County has new customer service center for government business; wait times reduced

CLAYTON, Mo.- St. Louis County government has a new customer service center in it’s Clayton building. The changes will make it more efficient for residents and will also allow for social distancing.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page held his morning briefing from the lobby of the government center. He says the new arrangement will keep all interactions on one floor, creating less exposure for employees on other levels.

The county removed the unused escalators that were surrounded by sheetrock. Page says they also were distorting the line of sight for the security team.

Page says you can make an appointment before visiting, but there are monitors posting wait times.

There are also restaurant-style buzzers you can pick up to get notified when your wait time is over. The buzzers will also help with social distancing.

Page said before the new center was open, the average wait time to conduct business was 37 minutes. Now the wait time is at 24 minutes.

The revenue service draws the most people. The new center will also have touch screens so you can fill out forms.

It cost $565,000 for the project. The money came from a bond issue for building improvements.