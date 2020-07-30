St. Louis County Health Department recommends all schools go online-only this fall

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department is recommending that all schools start classes online this fall. The recommendation is not a mandate. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that may change in the future. The Health Department may have to help if there is a coronavirus outbreak.

Local superintendents have been asking the St. Louis County Department of Health for an official recommendation. A letter was sent to them Thursday afternoon stating that they recommend going to all virtual classes for the beginning of the school year.

There appears to be community transmission of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. The trend has been rising sharply over the past few weeks. Page says that it is unlikely the virus will be sufficiently controlled by the time classes resume in the fall.

Missouri announced more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday. This marks the first time the state has crossed that threshold for new cases. The average age of a Missouri COVID-19 patient over the last 7 days is 41. More than half of all recorded deaths in the state have occurred in the 80+ age demographic.

“This pandemic is a tragedy. It has upended everything in our lives as we know it,” said Page.

St. Louis County is supporting schools that are moving to a hybrid model of some in-school classes. But, they would like all schools be as virtual as possible and have plans to go online-only, if necessary.

St. Louis County Executive gave the press conference in front of boxes of masks. He says that the county government has distributed 2 million of them. There is a mask-mandate in St. Louis City and County. Page says that using masks is one way to help turn around the trend of rising COVID-19 cases.

Many private and parochial schools are planning for in-person classes this fall. page says that they will help support them. But, they recommend virtual classes for all schools.

As of July 26, the state case count was up 74.2% from the previous week, while testing maintained a relatively linear trajectory and did not increase by that percentage. The state reported new cases above 100 per 100,000 population.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has labeled Missouri in the “red zone” in an updated document due to the increase in number of cases per capita. The document, obtained by the New York Times, detailed that a large swatch of new cases have come out of St. Louis County, Jackson County and St. Charles County, in order. The three counties account for 47.9% of all new cases.

