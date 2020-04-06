St. Louis County Health Department says it has an immediate need for cloth masks

CLAYTON, Mo – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) is concerned its supply of masks will not be sufficient enough to satisfy the demand during the pandemic. Officials are seeking immediate help in gathering cloth masks.

The DPH released a statement saying the masks will be worn by those serving in supportive and indirect roles. The supply of N-95 masks will be preserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

The CDC has directions on how to make two different type of cloth masks using materials you can find around your house. One type takes sewing, the other type does not. Here is a link to the CDC page on mask making.

The DPH would like to hear from organizations that can provide cloth masks. You can contact them at EOCdonations@stlouisco.com.