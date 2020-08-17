St. Louis County issues COVID-19 guidelines for adult sports

ST. LOUIS – Adult sports now have COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the guidelines are based on the level of contact in each sport.

High-frequency contact sports, team workouts and practices are allowed with the following restrictions:

Contact drills are allowed in groups of 20 or fewer athletes

Two coaches can be present in addition to the group of 20 or fewer athletes

The group of 20 or fewer athletes must be separated from any other group of athletes practicing at the same time. Any single space must have a minimum of a 20-foot barrier from any other single space. No person is allowed within that 20-foot barrier, it should be clearly marked and such demarcation shall be indicated by a wall, tape or cones.​

Games, scrimmages, tournaments and competitions are still not allowed.

St. Louis County said basketball, boxing, tackle/flag/touch football, martial arts, rugby, water polo and wrestling are considered high-frequency contact sports.

The county has also added a new level of sport in addition to high and low, there is now moderate-frequency contact sports. Sports in this category include baseball, cheer leading, rowing, dance team, fencing, floor/field/ice hockey, lacrosse, racquetball, soccer, softball, team handball, ultimate Frisbee and volleyball.

No matter the category, masks must be worn any time an athlete is not doing a vigorous activity, social distancing must be followed when possible, coaches must always wear face coverings and spectators are not allowed.

Contact the Department of Public Health with any questions.

