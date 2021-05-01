St. Louis County issues Endangered Person Advisory for 18-year-old man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 18-year-old man Saturday.
Polices say Cailin Douglas Houston went missing from the 10000 block of Langford Drive at around 5:15 p.m. after an argument with his family. Following the incident, Houston left his residence. He made suicidal comments.
Houston is a black male described as being 5’5″ and 102 lbs with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.
He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jogging pants, and black and yellow shoes.
If you know anything about Cailin’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.