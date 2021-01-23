St. Louis County jail advisory board renews call for review

CLAYTON, Mo. — An advisory board is renewing calls for an independent investigation of the troubled St. Louis County Jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Justice Services Advisory Board voted unanimously Friday to urge County Executive Sam Page to seek bids from groups that could conduct the review. It was the board’s third vote since Aug. 28 formally requesting such a review in the wake of misconduct allegations against former jail director Raul Banasco, an experienced administrator Page hired in November 2019 to reform the facility after a spate of jail deaths. Banasco said: “People just want to make me the bad guy in all this.”