St. Louis County jail advisory board renews call for review

ST. LOUIS - The weather pattern is becoming more active for the week ahead with a few rounds of precipitation possible.

Overnight into Sunday morning, a light wintry mix of freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet and snow will impact the region. Accumulations are expected to be minor, but there could be a few slick spots on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. The best chance for these minor accumulations will be south of St. Louis, in southwestern Illinois.