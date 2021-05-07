St. Louis County Jail director asks for $5.3M in federal stimulus money

ST. LOUIS – The director of the St. Louis County Jail is asking for $5.3 million in federal stimulus money.
He wants to use the money to give corrections officers a $2 an hour pay raise and fill 53 vacant positions at the jail.
He said the county jail has long struggled to retain corrections officers who have left for higher-paying jobs with private security firms.
He also said that even more officers left this year as the pandemic added to already difficult working conditions.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page supports the proposal.