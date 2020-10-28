St. Louis County Jail reaches 50 positive COVID cases

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Justice Center reported one new positive COVID case Wednesday bringing the total number to 50 since Oct. 2.

A spokeswoman from the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health says of the 50 positive cases, only nine incarcerated individuals remain in active isolation including two who are exhibiting symptoms.

The remainder of the patients are no longer infectious and have been returned to the general population.

“The protocols we put in place early have helped us keep the number of cases low and we are cautiously optimistic about the current state of COVID-19 prevalence at the facility among our residents and staff,” Valerie Nelson, chief operating officer of corrections medicine for the Department of Public Health, said.

On Oct. 2, an incarcerated patient tested positive during routine screening. The patient, who had previously tested negative for the disease, was transferred to the facility’s COVID unit.

