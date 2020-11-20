St. Louis County judge denies restaurants’ effort to keep indoor-dining

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County Judge has denied a temporary restraining order brought by restaurants fighting to stay open inside. About 40 restaurants filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is overreaching by issuing a public health order halting indoor dining.

Restaurant owners protested outside of County Executive Sam Page’s office in Clayton Thursday morning after filing lawsuits about new restrictions on dining.

The lawsuit described the restrictions, which banned indoor dining effective 12:01 Tuesday morning but does allow for take-out and outdoor seating, as “ever-changing, indefinite, arbitrary and capricious laws.” It also questions the legal authority behind the restrictions. Some restaurants have defied the order and remained open for indoor dining. The suit asked for a temporary restraining order.

County Council members have made several attempts to introduce legislation to limit County Executive Sam Page’s ability to implement similar health orders moving forward.Hospital staff shortage and more COVID-19 may lead to more St. Louis County restrictions

Earlier Wednesday, Page said most restaurants have been complying with the new order, but warned that more restrictions and shutdowns could come if we’re unable to stem the spread of the virus.

St Louis County Judge just denied temporary restraining order brought by restaurants fighting to stay open inside. @FOX2now — Chris Hayes (@ChrisHayesTV) November 20, 2020