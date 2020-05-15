St. Louis County Justice Center, Juvenile Detention Center to begin COVID-19 testing for inmates and staff

CLAYTON, Mo. – All Justice Center and Juvenile Detention Center inmates and correction staff will be tested for the coronavirus as part of a new widespread initiative to mitigate the spread of the virus amid multiple prison outbreaks in Missouri.

According to our sources, a total of 1,245 people will get the tests. Letters were sent to employees Friday morning informing them that tests will be done.

As of right now at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center, six juveniles and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. While over at the Justice Center there have been two confirmed cases for staff members but none for inmates.

So far there has not been a major outbreak at the St. Louis County Jail but we know that outbreaks are common and we have seen it at the Lincoln County Jail where there are more than 30 coronavirus cases.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. on how the county is handling this issue.