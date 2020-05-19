St. Louis County Libraries will reopen with book drops and curbside service

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Public Library is starting to offer limited services starting next week. Services will begin with book drops and curbside service.

Book drops at all 20 St. Louis County Library locations will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 26. Patrons can return books, music, and movies to the book drops. Patrons should hold on to items that can only be returned inside a branch lie puzzles, telescopes, binoculars.

Curbside service will begin at all branches on Wednesday, June 3. The contact-free service allow users to reserve and pick up books, movies, and more.

You can reserve your book at www.slcl.org, call the branch or use the library’s mobile app. Patrons will be notified via email with instructions on how to pick up their holds using curbside service.

Curbside hours are Monday through Thursday from 1:00-6:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

All locations will continue to offer free wi-fi that can be accessed from parking lots.

Due dates on materials checked out prior to closure have been extended through June 30.

The St. Louis County Library also has a virtual branch that has several digital resources for you to use during the pandemic. You can check it out at www.slcl.org/virtual-branch.