St. Louis County Library closes branch after employee test positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Library has temporarily closed its Weber Road branch after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch will be disinfected before reopening to the public, according to a press release.

The library said all employees at every branch follow CDC and county guidelines including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and limiting prolonged interactions with staff and guests.

The library also has Plexiglass barriers, quarantines returned materials for 72 hours and follows enhanced cleaning protocols, the release stated.

For a full list of safety procedures visit: www.slcl.org/reopening