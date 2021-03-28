St. Louis County Library distributing 1,500 GrandPad tablets

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Library will distribute 1,500 GrandPad tablets Sunday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

The tablets were purchased with $1 million in CARES Act Funds to expand on County Executive Page’s Digital Equity Initiative.



The GrandPad tablet is designed to meet the needs of those over the age of 75 to access technology and stay connected to loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing the tablets is part of the Digital Equity Initiative established by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page in 2020, which included $4 million to purchase tablets and hotspots for St. Louis County students with limited access to the internet.

“This is an exciting partnership, one that allows us to expand on our Digital Equity Initiative,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Our commitment from the beginning of this pandemic has been to get resources to those who need them the most.”

The combined impact of social isolation and limited access to technology has been particularly difficult for older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GrandPads, checked out from the library for one year to St. Louis County residents, are easy to use and were designed for use by individuals with little or no technology experience. A built-in data connection is included free with every GrandPad, giving users secure access to the internet.

There is no home internet connection required, no data contracts required, and no additional fees involved. Users are automatically set up with an email account that is ready to use on the device.

GrandPad features large, colorful icons for easy navigation. Powerful, front facing speakers help improve communication for the hearing impaired. The device comes with a hands-free charging cradle, eliminating the need for hard-to-connect charging cords. Easy-to-use video calling and voice, email and text gives seniors multiple options for connecting with caregivers and families.

A dedicated GrandPad support person is accessible 24/7/365 by simply touching the “Help” button on the GrandPad home screen. GrandPad provides access to a wide variety of activities that provide mental stimulation and entertainment, such as music, games, streaming radio, articles, and weather. Users will also be able to easily access Library resources. A direct link to the St. Louis County COVID Information website including vaccination sign up will also be included on the GrandPad.