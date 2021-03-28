St. Louis County Library distributing 1,500 GrandPad tablets

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County Library will distribute 1,500 GrandPad tablets Sunday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library headquarters at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard.

The tablets were purchased with $1 million in CARES Act Funds to expand on County Executive Page’s Digital Equity Initiative.

The GrandPad tablet is designed to meet the needs of those over the age of 75 to access technology and stay connected to loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Providing the tablets is part of the Digital Equity Initiative established by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page in 2020, which included $4 million to purchase tablets and hotspots for St. Louis County students with limited access to the internet.

“This is an exciting partnership, one that allows us to expand on our Digital Equity Initiative,” said County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “Our commitment from the beginning of this pandemic has been to get resources to those who need them the most.”

The combined impact of social isolation and limited access to technology has been particularly difficult for older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GrandPads, checked out from the library for one year to St. Louis County residents, are easy to use and were designed for use by individuals with little or no technology experience. A built-in data connection is included free with every GrandPad, giving users secure access to the internet.

There is no home internet connection required, no data contracts required, and no additional fees involved. Users are automatically set up with an email account that is ready to use on the device.

GrandPad features large, colorful icons for easy navigation. Powerful, front facing speakers help improve communication for the hearing impaired. The device comes with a hands-free charging cradle, eliminating the need for hard-to-connect charging cords. Easy-to-use video calling and voice, email and text gives seniors multiple options for connecting with caregivers and families.

A dedicated GrandPad support person is accessible 24/7/365 by simply touching the “Help” button on the GrandPad home screen. GrandPad provides access to a wide variety of activities that provide mental stimulation and entertainment, such as music, games, streaming radio, articles, and weather. Users will also be able to easily access Library resources. A direct link to the St. Louis County COVID Information website including vaccination sign up will also be included on the GrandPad.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News