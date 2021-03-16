St. Louis County Library to reopen; appointments necessary

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis County Library will open all 20 branches by appointment only starting on March 23. There will only be limited services offered.

Visits will also be limited to 45 minutes. Each appointment includes access to one computer and allows two adults plus children.

Appointments are available at 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday. The appointments start on the hour and end after 45 minutes to allow time for cleaning after each use.

People can start making appointments on March 16 at www.slcl.org/library-visits or by calling 314-994-3300.

Curbside service will continue to be available. Curbside hours are: Monday through Thursday from 1:00-6:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. You can learn more about that service at www.slcl.org/curbside.