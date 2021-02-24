St. Louis County looks to set new COVID vaccination record this week

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is working to set a new record for how many COVID vaccines they’ve administered at its sites in the next week.

Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, said the county received 6,000 vaccine doses Tuesday including 3,000 that were delayed last week due to the winter weather.

Moore said county officials plan to administer 6,000 first doses of the COVID vaccine and 3,000 second doses for a total of 9,000 shots over the next seven days. This would be a new record for the county. Moore also said the county is planning to build a system where 10,000 doses can be administered every week. He said that process is well underway and that the county wants to be prepared for when the state is able to increase vaccine shipments.

Page has said the county expects to get at least 3,000 vaccine doses from the state each week. Moore is confident that number will grow as overall vaccine production increases and with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine becoming available soon.

St. Louis County currently has eight vaccine locations. Moore said additional sites should be announced over the next week. All of the sites are by appointment only.

FOX 2 will have live coverage of Page’s COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.