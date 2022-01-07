St. Louis County man charged in more than a dozen car break-ins from single parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Authorities have charged a North St. Louis County man in connection with 15 break-ins at a Berkeley parking lot that also included the theft of four firearms.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says Tishon Wordlaw, 20, was among several people who broke into cars parked at a shipping center at 6111 James McDonnell Boulevard in the overnight hours on October 17, 2021. It is unclear if anyone else is in custody in connection with the case.

Wordlaw is also accused of stealing four pistols from those vehicles in a parking lot shared by FedEx and Forward Air in Berkeley.

Wordlaw is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The charges come as part of an increased focus from law enforcement agencies on car thefts, break-ins and catalytic converter thefts.

“I don’t think any of us believe that this is an organized gang of people that are doing these thefts. Organized only in the sense that you get a group of guys together and say tonight we’re going to steal a vehicle. We’re going to go to an Amazon parking lot and we want to break into as many vehicles as we possibly can,” Interim St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory told FOX2 in November.

St. Louis County Police made at least 100 arrests in car break-in cases in 2021.