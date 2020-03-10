St. Louis County man charged with disarming police officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – 25-year-old Sean Radford of Florissant, Missouri has been charged with disarming a peace officer or correctional off while performing an official duty, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest or detention by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute on March 8th in the 2900 block of Devonshire Drive in Florissant.

The St. Louis County Police Department says they had a call for service at the above address. When officers arrived on the scene Radford was identified as the subject for the disturbance and was placed under arrest.

According to police, he was combative and not cooperating with officers’ commands.

Radford was eventually placed in the front seat of a police cruiser and was being transported to jail when slide over next to the officer and managed to take possession of the officer’s weapon.

A struggle ensued as the officer was driving. The officer managed to regain control of the firearm and secure the suspect.

Radford is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.