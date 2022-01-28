St. Louis County man charged with sex crimes after missing Kansas girl found in home

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Chesterfield police say a man faces state and federal charges after his arrest earlier this week for allegedly driving to Kansas to bring a juvenile girl to his St. Louis County home where he’s accused of multiple sex crimes.

Police said Friday that they have been advised not to disclose the location of Low’s home. Authorities said he was arrested Wednesday when an officer and FBI agent came to his home and found him and the juvenile, who they say he picked up on January 23 in Kansas.

Low faces counts of Statutory Rape, Statutory Sodomy and Child Molestation in St. Louis Count Court. Based on the charges, the victim is believed to be between the ages of 5 and 16. A news release from Chesterfield police says he’s been charged at the federal level with Coercion and Enticement of a Minor, Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct.

Federal court records could not be immediately located for the case.