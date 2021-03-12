St. Louis County man charged with sex crimes, police ask other victims to come forward

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo– St. Louis County prosecutors on Friday charged a South St. Louis County man with multiple sex crimes after meeting woman on social media dating apps, and are asking other potential victims to come forward.

Tomislav Borovic, 31, is accused of one count of Rape or Attempted Rape First Degree, three counts of Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy First Degree, and one count of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class B Felony.

Police say one victim reported meeting Borovic over the social media app Tinder in 2017 before an encounter where she was sexually assaulted.

A second incident is alleged to have occurred in February 2021 at his home in South St. Louis County after he met another woman on the Facebook Dating app.

Police say a search warrant resulted in finding more than 20 images of child pornography on his cell phones.

Anyone with information about other possible victims is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.