St. Louis County man convicted for 2021 murder

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of another man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury on Wednesday found 27-year-old Marcell Foster, of Bel Ridge, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death last year of 32-year-old LaRico Martin, of St. Charles.

Prosecutors said Foster shot Martin in the neck behind a St. Charles bar the night of Dec. 26. Martin died a week later on Jan. 2.

An officer called to the scene for reports of a fight behind the bar testified he saw Foster point a black pistol and fire it several times at Martin. Foster argued at trial that he acted in self-defense.