St. Louis County man pleads guilty to charge tied to January 6 Capitol riot

Police stand outside the Capitol after a day of rioting protesters, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ST. LOUIS–Just shy of one year since crowds stormed the U.S. Capitol in a riot to protest the certification of a the 2020 presidential election, a St. Louis County man entered a guilty plea related to the events of January 6, 2021.

William Merry was seen in video footage that day holding a broken piece of the nameplate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. He was arrested on four charges, but pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of theft of government property. Sentencing is scheduled for March 21.

While he could face up to a year in prison, sentencing guidelines suggest anything from probation to six months in prison. His plea agreement calls for $500 in restitution.

Merry was seen on January 6, 2021 with his niece Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan who was also charged in connection with the riot. A plea hearing in her case is scheduled for January 10.