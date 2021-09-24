St. Louis County man sentenced for setting fire at 7-11 during unrest

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man was sentenced for his role in setting fire to a downtown St. Louis 7-11 during the unrest in June of 2020.

Justin Cannamore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury to persons during the civil disorder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Cannamore set the 7-11 on fire “after rioters smashed windows and broke into an ATM machine.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said he “assisted an unidentified individual by spraying a bottle of lighter fuel” on the building. He then entered the 7-11 and started a “fire in the aisle that self-extinguished when a firework exploded in the same location.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office says days after the fire, the St. Louis County Police Department stopped Cannamore for a traffic violation on June 5, 2020. During the stop, police located and seized a stolen .22 caliber revolver. Cannamore is a previously convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing the weapon.

The FBI, ATF and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated this case.