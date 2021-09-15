St. Louis County massage therapist convicted in sexual assault

CLAYTON, Mo–A St. Louis County jury Wednesday convicted a massage therapist accused of second-degree sodomy in a 2019 assault at a Brentwood spa.

Jinan Hu, 55, faces probation or up to seven years in jail, and must register as a sex offender.

Hu was accused of making “unwanted sexual contact” with a customer at Happy Feet Spa on February 20, 2019.

“The jury recognized that a professional massage is not meant for sexual gratification,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a news release after the verdict was announced. “This victim should be applauded for her strength and in her courage in going through the difficult criminal justice process to make sure that such behavior is not tolerated.”

Sentencing is scheduled for October 22.