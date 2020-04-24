Breaking News
St. Louis County now allows you to file for an order of protection online

News

CLAYTON, Mo. – Getting an order of protection in Saint Louis County is now safer and easier. Victims of domestic violence can now file for the order online. This prevents victims from having to travel to the courthouse, find childcare, or leave work.

St. Louis County is one of only a few judicial circuits in the nation that allow the online filing for protection orders. The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged county leaders to make the change.

County leaders anticipate a rise in domestic violence during the stay at home orders.

