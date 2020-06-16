St. Louis County now reopened for larger venues

ST. LOUIS – It’s a big benchmark day for re-opening St. Louis County. Gyms, swimming pools, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and casinos now have the green light.

There are new rules at several locations, including the Olivette Lanes, but that didn’t keep people away. Masks are required and if you use the balls, you leave them in the ball return after playing – for sanitizing.

Also, only every other lane is open and the tables are spaced out for social distancing. Capacity is 25% for now.

Movie theaters can reopen with capacity limits, but the big chains are still closed with plans to re-open likely next month. The county’s two casinos: Hollywood and River City are reopening tomorrow morning also with 25% capacity. That means up to 3,000 guests at Hollywood Casinos alone.

Gaming tables are spread out with limited seats; there’s sanitizer everywhere with workers dedicated to wipedown duties.

Every other slot machine is turned off or separated by plexiglass. Masks are highly recommended. After being shut-down for three months, this hopefully will save more than half the casino jobs.

The GM of Hollywood Casino, Mike Jerlecki, says their facility has been closed since March 17.

“We’ ve got team members moving throughout the property doing some final touchups, some final cleaning. We’ve got plexiglass installed at the players’ club; plexiglass installed in between some slot machines; at our hotel front desk,” says Jerlecki.

He says employees have just been trying to keep the place in shape for when they could reopen. He says it is a safe place to come and visit.