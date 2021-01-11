St. Louis County offering COVID vaccine pre-registration form

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County is now offering a vaccination pre-registration for those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county’s STLCorona.com site says individuals and organizations interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine must pre-register with the Department of Public Health (DPH).

Missouri is currently distributing vaccines to the state’s Phase 1A tier. The county will follow the the state tiers and guidelines on the state’s website.

You can find a link to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health’s survey here.

DPH will follow-up with you when you are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the tiers established by the state, and when there are available appointments.

Officials stress it may take weeks before you can schedule your appointment because of the volume of those in the state’s Phase 1A that need to be vaccinated.