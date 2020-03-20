St. Louis County offering text messages for coronavirus updates

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County is now offering a text message service to increase the ways for the community to get information on the coronavirus.

To receive the alerts, text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.

The county also has a 24-hour coronavirus hotline — 314-615-2660. Officials ask that number be reserved for residents experiencing symptoms. You should also use that number if you believe you have encountered a person who has been infected.

For general information about coronavirus, please visit stlcorona.com. You can also dial 211 for generic questions.

At any time you would like to stop receiving alerts, Text: STOP STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.