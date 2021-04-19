St. Louis County offering walk-up COVID vaccinations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County will begin offering COVID vaccines at a walk-up clinic in University City this week. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said this morning that more walk-up clinics are expected in the future.

The health department will be offering the COVID vaccine at Heman Park Community Center on Tuesday and Thursday between 9 AM- 12 PM. The center is located at 975 Pennsylvania Ave, St. Louis, MO 63130. That clinic is expected to offer 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day.

Page said this is another step in the county’s efforts to break down barriers and focus on equity and reaching residents who are most vulnerable.

He says 2/3 of St. Louis County residents are still not vaccinated.

Last week, St. Louis County Health Department started allowing residents to schedule appointments with out registering first. This came as the state opened up eligibility to all Missourians. You can make an appointment on the Health Department’s website by visiting STLcorona.com

Page also thanked the partnership between the St. Louis County Health Department and area fire departments for helping vaccinated hundreds of homebound residents.

The county is also working on events with community and religious groups to bring the vaccine into neighborhoods. Officials are also planning on expanded walk-up clinics.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News