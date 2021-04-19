St. Louis County offering walk-up COVID vaccinations

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County will begin offering COVID vaccines at a walk-up clinic in University City this week. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said this morning that more walk-up clinics are expected in the future.

The health department will be offering the COVID vaccine at Heman Park Community Center on Tuesday and Thursday between 9 AM- 12 PM. The center is located at 975 Pennsylvania Ave, St. Louis, MO 63130. That clinic is expected to offer 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day.

Page said this is another step in the county’s efforts to break down barriers and focus on equity and reaching residents who are most vulnerable.

He says 2/3 of St. Louis County residents are still not vaccinated.

Last week, St. Louis County Health Department started allowing residents to schedule appointments with out registering first. This came as the state opened up eligibility to all Missourians. You can make an appointment on the Health Department’s website by visiting STLcorona.com

Page also thanked the partnership between the St. Louis County Health Department and area fire departments for helping vaccinated hundreds of homebound residents.

The county is also working on events with community and religious groups to bring the vaccine into neighborhoods. Officials are also planning on expanded walk-up clinics.