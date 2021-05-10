St. Louis County officer goes above and beyond for injured boy

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County officer went above and beyond for an 11-year-old boy who suffered an injury at football practice.
The St. Louis County Police Department said Officer Wallace assisted right away when she saw the boy was hurt.
The department shared a message from a citizen regarding the incident.
“11 y/o boy suffered a neck and back injury during tackling drills at football practice at Spanish Lake Park. The officer was very calm and compassionate and supportive to the child while awaiting an ambulance to respond from a distance (DePaul Hospital). She held his hand and told him that she recognized that he was being tough but that it was okay to cry if he wanted to. Then she continued the conversation with him and even got a giggle out of him when talking about his coach. I think she went over, above and beyond the call of duty.”
The boy was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for evaluation and treatment.