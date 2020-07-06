Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,027 deaths/ 23,215 cases IL: 7,014 deaths/ 144,612 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis County officer injured in crash while responding to shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County police department is investigating after an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a shooting Sunday night.

The crash happened after the officer was responding to a call for shooting near North Hanley Road and Dragonwyck Avenue just past the north Hanley Metrolink station.

Officials say the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The shooting victim was also taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound to the hand.

The circumstances surrounding the crash or what led up to the shooting have not been released.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News