St. Louis County officer injured in crash while responding to shooting

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County police department is investigating after an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a shooting Sunday night.

The crash happened after the officer was responding to a call for shooting near North Hanley Road and Dragonwyck Avenue just past the north Hanley Metrolink station.

Officials say the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The shooting victim was also taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound to the hand.

The circumstances surrounding the crash or what led up to the shooting have not been released.