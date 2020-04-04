St. Louis County parks closed for the time being

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County parks are now closed until April 22 after issues of overcrowding.

Parks director Tom Ott says rangers will be doing a lot of cleaning, sanitizing, and lawn mowing over the next two weeks.

As COVID-19 forced businesses and other entertainment options to shut down, Ott says the county began receiving an uptick in calls alerting them to visitors not keeping a social distance.

As a result, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page made the call to close some 56 parks throughout the county.

Parks closed Friday at 8 p.m. and it left some visitors conflicted on the measures being taken.

Meanwhile, St. Louis City parks remain open for the time being.