St. Louis County Parks to remain closed after stay-at-home orders extended

2016 Concert Series Visitors: Visitors enjoy the 2016 Free Summer Concert Series in Millennium Park located at 2 Barnes West Drive in Creve Coeur. (Photo by Bess McCoy, Creve Coeur Public Information Officer)

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Facebook post from St. Louis County Parks is reminding people that they will remain closed after April 22, 2020. This is due to the extension of the stay-at-home order.

The Facebook post says:

“With the extension of the St. Louis County stay-at-home order, all St. Louis County parks, trails and facilities will remain closed after April 22. All programs, activities, events and rentals (regardless of size) are canceled through at least Friday, May 15. As the situation changes, closure updates can be found here stlcorona.com/county-services/.” St. Louis County Parks

Fans of the Facebook page are not happy. One person writes, “Absolutely ridiculous.”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said on Monday that this is a crucial week in our area’s fight against COVID-19.

During his update on the situation this morning, he said, “If peak of infections and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 happen this weekend as expected, we will see what it looks like and then we will begin thinking about what reopening our businesses look like.”

Page also stressed what the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force said last week, that reopening too soon could be dangerous.

The current order was set to expire on April 22nd. It was recently extended until mid-May. Councilman Ernie Trakas of District 6, Councilmen Mark Harder of District 7 and Councilman Tim Fitch of District 3 all came together to urge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page to reopen some area parks.