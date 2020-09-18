St. Louis County playgrounds to open Monday

Ground-up recycled tire crumbs cover this playground behind the K-2nd grade elementary Dickerson School in Chester, N.J., Wednesday, June 3, 2009. The government is reconsidering whether fake turf in playgrounds and sports fields made of ground-up tires could pose health hazards to kids after concerns expressed by some Environmental Protection Agency scientists, according to newly disclosed internal documents from the EPA. (AP Photo/Mike Derer)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Playgrounds are reopening on Monday, September 21, the St. Louis County Parks Department announced Friday.

The department said the St. Louis County Department of Public Health approved the reopening and gave guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting park playground equipment at the County’s 55 sites.

CDC approved cleaners will disinfect the playgrounds “several times a week.”

The department will adjust the cleaning frequency “based on further guidance from St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the State of Missouri, or the CDC.

There will be signs up at every playground to remind park-goers to stay home if they feel ill, to keep 6 feet apart from others, wash or sanitize their hands often, wear a mask except for children who are playing.

The Parks Department has limited playground equipment to daylight hours only. They said 8 a.m. to dusk.

For more information go to stlcorona.com.