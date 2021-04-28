St. Louis County police arrest 2 men after armed carjacking leads to police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police arrested two men Tuesday night for stealing a car which eventually led to a police chase.

Police say they received a call around 9 p.m. about a robbery and carjacking in the 2300 block of Montezuma.

After arriving, officers learned a white and black male approached the victim, showed a handgun, and demanded personal belongings and the vehicle from the victim. The victim did as they said.

Shortly after, the vehicle with the two men matching the description were spotted by St. Louis County Police near the intersection of Lucas & Hunt and Halls Ferry Road. Once police attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects fled in the car, initiating a police pursuit.

The pursuit ended on I-70, near Natural Bridge Road, where the vehicle crashed.

The suspects were taken into custody.

A gun was also found in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.