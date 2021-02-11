St. Louis County police commander sues county for discrimination

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County police commander is suing the county.
Lieutenant Colonel Troy Doyle is claiming he experienced discrimination. He was the only Black applicant for police chief when the job went to a white female, Captain Mary Barton.
Doyle claims he was not hired because he had spoken out about racial discrimination in the county police department. The lawsuit also claims political donors pressured St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page not to promote Doyle.
The county executive’s office has no comment.
Doyle filed a Federal Equal Employment Opportunity complaint last year.