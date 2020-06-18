Breaking News
St. Louis County police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – A St. Louis County police cruiser was damaged in a hit and run early Thursday morning in Valley Park.

The crash happened just after 6:00 a.m. near 141 South at Vance Road. The suspect hit the left front quarter panel of the officer’s car, causing serious damage.

After the vehicle hit the St. Louis County police cruiser, it kept driving fleeing the scene. Police canvassed the area and were able to locate the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken into custody.

The officer inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

