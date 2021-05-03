St. Louis County Police Department gives award to citizen for helping officer handcuff suspect

ST. LOUIS – A civilian was honored with a Citizen’s Citation Award Thursday from the St. Louis County Police Department for helping an officer restrain a suspect who was trying to flee the scene of a crash.
“When Robert Thomas saw a man who became aggressive and began fighting with one of our officers, he didn’t hesitate to assist,” the St. Louis County Police Department said.
Officer Crimi was attempting to stop the suspect from leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Chambers and Halls Ferry Road. Thomas saw the suspect trying to flee and helped Crimi handcuf the suspect.
“It was later learned that the subject had a fully loaded AR 15 rifle in his vehicle which, if retrieved, he could have used against the officer,” the department said.